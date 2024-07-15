Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 15 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:09
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Fire destroys village in Shan State

14 July 2024_ A fire devastated the village of Hwe Kan in the municipality of Kyaukme, in Shan State, Myanmar, causing serious damage. The accident...

Myanmar: Fire destroys village in Shan State
15 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

14 July 2024_ A fire devastated the village of Hwe Kan in the municipality of Kyaukme, in Shan State, Myanmar, causing serious damage. The accident destroyed numerous homes and left many families homeless. Local authorities are investigating the causes of the fire and providing assistance to the victims. The local community mobilized to offer support and humanitarian aid. shannews.org reports it. Rescue operations are underway and the authorities are assessing the immediate needs of the affected population.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
local authorities autorità garante authorities authorities are assessing
Vedi anche
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro
News to go
Compiti estivi, 4 genitori su 10 si dicono contrari
News to go
Elettricità, Arera: oltre 76,5% famiglie nel mercato libero
News to go
Mangiare male aumenta i costi sanitari
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Biden: "Ho battuto Trump una volta, lo batterò di nuovo"
News to go
8 per mille, alla Chiesa Cattolica 990 milioni
News to go
Turismo internazionale in Italia, i dati
News to go
Rapporto Ecomafia, aumentano i reati ambientali
News to go
Stipendi italiani maglia nera: l'allarme dell'Ocse


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza