Myanmar: Fire destroys village in Shan State

14 July 2024_ A fire devastated the village of Hwe Kan in the municipality of Kyaukme, in Shan State, Myanmar, causing serious damage. The accident destroyed numerous homes and left many families homeless. Local authorities are investigating the causes of the fire and providing assistance to the victims. The local community mobilized to offer support and humanitarian aid. shannews.org reports it. Rescue operations are underway and the authorities are assessing the immediate needs of the affected population.