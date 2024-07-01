Myanmar: Fire devastates village in Shan State

30 June 2024_ A large fire destroyed the village of Pa-O in Taunggyi district, Shan State, Myanmar, causing serious material damage. The fire, which broke out on June 15, devastated 25 homes, leaving many families homeless. Local authorities are investigating the causes of the fire, while rescue operations are underway to provide assistance to displaced people. The local community has started a fundraiser to help the victims rebuild their homes. The website shannews.org reports it. The village of Pa-O is known for its predominantly agricultural population and its unique cultural traditions.