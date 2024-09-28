Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 28 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:49
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Fires Devastate Several Communities in Northern Country

September 27, 2024_ Forest fires have affected several communities in northern Myanmar, causing significant damage and displacement. The fires have...

Myanmar: Fires Devastate Several Communities in Northern Country
28 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 27, 2024_ Forest fires have affected several communities in northern Myanmar, causing significant damage and displacement. The fires have destroyed homes and vital resources, with estimates indicating the loss of more than 150 homes. Local authorities are struggling to contain the fires, while affected communities are calling for urgent assistance. The situation is critical, with thousands of people in need of humanitarian aid, as reported by shannews.org. The causes of the fires are still being investigated, but are suspected to be linked to uncontrolled agricultural practices. Local communities, already vulnerable, are now facing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
northern Myanmar Local authorities still being investigated Birmania
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm, via libera decreto contro violenze ai sanitari. Nordio: "Effetto deterrente"
News to go
Elezioni provinciali 2024, 29 settembre election day
News to go
Giornata mondiale del turismo, i dati dell'estate 2024
News to go
Meteo, Italia divisa in due
News to go
Israele, Meloni: "Affermiamo diritto di difendersi ma rispetti diritto internazionale"
News to go
Raid israeliani in Libano, ultime news
News to go
Parigi 2024, Mattarella: "Eccellente stato di salute dello sport italiano"
News to go
Rottamazione quater cartelle, oggi ultimo giorno per la quinta rata
News to go
Crollo palazzina a Saviano, sono 4 le vittime
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza