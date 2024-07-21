Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
Myanmar: Fires devastate villages in Shan State

Myanmar: Fires devastate villages in Shan State
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
20 July 2024_ A fire destroyed several homes in Namhsan village, located in Shan State, Myanmar, on 18 July 2024. The fire, which caused significant damage, left many families homeless and required the urgent intervention of local authorities. The next day, another fire hit the village of Hsipaw, causing further damage and disruption to the local population. Authorities are investigating the causes of the fires and providing assistance to the victims. The website shannews.org reports it. The fires have highlighted the need to improve fire prevention and response measures in rural areas of Myanmar.

