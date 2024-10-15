Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 15 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: Five Memoranda of Understanding signed with India for rapid impact projects

October 14, 2024_ On October 14, 2024, the Government of Myanmar signed five Memorandums of Understanding with India for rapid impact projects at the...

15 ottobre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
October 14, 2024_ On October 14, 2024, the Government of Myanmar signed five Memorandums of Understanding with India for rapid impact projects at the Ministry of Investment and External Economic Relations in Nay Pyi Taw. The signed projects include initiatives for agricultural development, vocational training and emergency management. The Government of India will contribute $250,000 to ensure the efficiency of a rice mill and improve the livelihoods of farming communities. The source of this news is gnlm.com.mm. The projects aim to support Myanmar's socio-economic development, with a focus on training and emergency management in the event of natural disasters.

