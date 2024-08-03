Myanmar: Five teachers kidnapped by an armed group in Wekhamy village

03 August 2024_ An armed group kidnapped five teachers, including the principal, from a school in Wekhamy village, located in Thandwe district, Myanmar. The incident occurred on the morning of August 2, when around 15 armed men stormed the school, taking away teachers and other staff members. Residents reported that students fled in fear during the incursion, and the school remained closed the next day for security reasons. The source of this news is news-eleven.com. The village of Wekhamy is located about two miles east of the town of Thandwe, an area that has seen recent conflicts between the military and local armed groups.