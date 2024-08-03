Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 03 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:55
Myanmar: Five teachers kidnapped by an armed group in Wekhamy village

03 August 2024_ An armed group kidnapped five teachers, including the principal, from a school in Wekhamy village, located in Thandwe district,...

Myanmar: Five teachers kidnapped by an armed group in Wekhamy village
03 agosto 2024 | 13.04
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

03 August 2024_ An armed group kidnapped five teachers, including the principal, from a school in Wekhamy village, located in Thandwe district, Myanmar. The incident occurred on the morning of August 2, when around 15 armed men stormed the school, taking away teachers and other staff members. Residents reported that students fled in fear during the incursion, and the school remained closed the next day for security reasons. The source of this news is news-eleven.com. The village of Wekhamy is located about two miles east of the town of Thandwe, an area that has seen recent conflicts between the military and local armed groups.

