Martedì 08 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: Flood relief and recovery efforts in the capital and affected regions
07 October 2024_ Yangon authorities and the military are actively cooperating in relief and recovery operations in flood-affected areas, including neighborhoods and villages. Debris and fallen trees have been removed from schools, hospitals and public infrastructure, with the support of several relief agencies. In addition, health teams are providing medical assistance and relief materials to temporary shelters for the affected people. Local authorities are also monitoring the condition of power plants and infrastructure to ensure safety and restoration of services. This news is reported by moi.gov.mm. Floods have caused significant damage in several regions of Myanmar, requiring a coordinated effort for recovery and reconstruction.

