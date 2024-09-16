Myanmar: Floods and landslides leave 113 dead, 64 missing

September 15, 2024_ Floods and landslides in Myanmar have killed 113 people and 64 are missing, according to army spokesman General Zaw Min Tun. Eight deaths have been confirmed in Thapyaypin, Ramethin district, while rescue operations are ongoing. The general also denounced hostile media outlets spreading false reports, exaggerating the number of victims. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. Authorities are coordinating relief efforts and assistance for the victims, as the country faces a serious humanitarian crisis.