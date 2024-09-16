Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 16 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:52
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Floods and landslides leave 113 dead, 64 missing

September 15, 2024_ Floods and landslides in Myanmar have killed 113 people and 64 are missing, according to army spokesman General Zaw Min Tun....

Myanmar: Floods and landslides leave 113 dead, 64 missing
16 settembre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ Floods and landslides in Myanmar have killed 113 people and 64 are missing, according to army spokesman General Zaw Min Tun. Eight deaths have been confirmed in Thapyaypin, Ramethin district, while rescue operations are ongoing. The general also denounced hostile media outlets spreading false reports, exaggerating the number of victims. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. Authorities are coordinating relief efforts and assistance for the victims, as the country faces a serious humanitarian crisis.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
country faces scomparso missing Birmania
Vedi anche
News to go
Torna il rito delle conserve fai da te
News to go
Covid, 8,4 milioni di dosi per nuova campagna vaccini
News to go
Papa: "Harris o Trump? Entrambi sono contro la vita"
News to go
Maltempo sull'Italia, le previsioni meteo
News to go
Bce taglia tassi di 0,25 punti, le nuove misure della politica monetaria
News to go
Trump-Harris, il punto sul primo dibattito tv
News to go
Guerra a Gaza, nuovo raid su Khan Younis: le news
News to go
Ue, slitta la von der Leyen bis
News to go
Ue, Draghi presenta il suo Rapporto a Bruxelles
News to go
Maltempo, allerta arancione in 8 regioni: il punto
News to go
Clima, Copernicus: "Estate 2024 la più calda di sempre"
News to go
Inflazione 2024, in 65 città prezzi in crescita del 1,2%


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza