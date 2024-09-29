Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 29 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:35
Myanmar: Floods cause 433 deaths, massive damage to infrastructure

September 28, 2024_ Floods in Myanmar, triggered by Typhoon Rai, have killed 433 people and left 79 missing, with an estimated damage to over 7.8...

Myanmar: Floods cause 433 deaths, massive damage to infrastructure
29 settembre 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 28, 2024_ Floods in Myanmar, triggered by Typhoon Rai, have killed 433 people and left 79 missing, with an estimated damage to over 7.8 million hectares of farmland. Authorities reported that 110 districts were affected, with over 115,000 homes and numerous schools and offices destroyed. The government has launched relief operations and planned the reconstruction of the affected areas, aiming to complete the work by March 15, 2025. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. The floods have hit several regions of the country hard, highlighting the vulnerability of infrastructure and the need for effective disaster management.

