Giovedì 12 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Floods devastate several areas due to heavy rains

12 settembre 2024 | 12.17
September 11, 2024_ Heavy rains have caused flooding in several areas of Myanmar, including Naypyidaw, Kyauktada and Pyawbwe, damaging roads and bridges. The floods were aggravated by Tropical Storm Ragi and other minor storms in the Bay of Bengal, which led to a steady rise in water levels in local rivers. Authorities are currently conducting relief operations to help the affected communities, while many people have been forced to evacuate their homes. The situation is critical, with calls for help from monks and residents in the affected areas. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. The floods have also affected surrounding areas, creating difficulties in transportation and in the daily life of citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
caused flooding including Naypyidaw been forced autorità garante
