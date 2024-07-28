Myanmar: Floods devastate several regions, humanitarian assistance needed

27 July 2024_ Heavy rains have caused flooding in several regions of Myanmar, including Yangon, Ayeyarwady, Bago, Mon, Karen and Rakhine. The floods have severely affected the village of Kankalay, where humanitarian organizations are actively involved in relief operations. Local communities report a lack of drinking water and difficulty finding food due to prolonged flooding. Currently, over 4,125 people are at risk in several areas, with a significant number of families affected. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Weather authorities warn that rain will continue over the next 24 hours, increasing the risk of further flooding.