Myanmar: Floods devastate several regions, relief operations launched

September 15, 2024_ Flooding caused by heavy rains following a cyclone has severely affected several areas of Myanmar, especially the Naypyidaw region. Authorities have launched relief and recovery operations, with 82 emergency centers opened to assist around 25,000 affected people. The government has mobilized resources and personnel to address the situation, while damage includes the destruction of roads and bridges. Relief operations are being coordinated by the National Disaster Management Committee, as reported by moi.gov.mm. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation and provide assistance to affected communities, while further monitoring of weather conditions is expected.