Sabato 27 Luglio 2024
Myanmar: Floods in Bago, government activates emergency measures
27 luglio 2024 | 12.33
Redazione Adnkronos
26 July 2024_ Due to incessant heavy rain, the water level of the Sittoung River has exceeded the warning limit in Bago, Myanmar, causing flooding in low-lying areas of the city. The Chief Minister of the Kayin region, U Saw Myint, together with other officials, carried out an inspection on July 25 to assess the situation and activate emergency measures. Temporary evacuation centers have been opened to assist those affected and ensure the supply of water and sanitation. The authorities are also monitoring the conditions of agricultural crops damaged by the floods. The news is reported by mdn.gov.mm. Floods in Bago, one of the main cities in the region, pose a serious threat to the local population and agriculture.

in Evidenza