Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 02 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:07
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Floods in Myitkyina cause mass evacuations

2 July 2024_ Due to heavy rains, the level of the Ayeyarwady river in Myitkyina, Kachin State, exceeded the warning level, reaching 1368 centimetres....

Myanmar: Floods in Myitkyina cause mass evacuations
02 luglio 2024 | 12.38
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

2 July 2024_ Due to heavy rains, the level of the Ayeyarwady river in Myitkyina, Kachin State, exceeded the warning level, reaching 1368 centimetres. Local authorities, including the army, police and fire brigade, are conducting relief operations to evacuate residents of the affected areas. 30 temporary reception centers have been set up in schools and monasteries to house displaced people. The head of the Kachin State government, U Khet Htein Nan, coordinated the relief operations and visited the affected areas to monitor the situation. Moi.gov.mm reports it. Authorities continue to monitor river levels and provide assistance to evacuated families.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Local authorities authorities autorità garante Kachin State
Vedi anche
News to go
Saldi estivi 2024, quando iniziano: il calendario
News to go
La tassa sull'ambiente fa aumentare le tariffe degli aerei
News to go
Turismo internazionale, nel 2023 entrate a livelli pre Covid
News to go
Cibo taroccato, all'estero 1 turista italiano su 2 si imbatte in prodotti fake
News to go
Lotta al caporalato, concorsi per assumere 514 nuovi ispettori
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, nel 2023 almeno un atto da 39% italiani
News to go
It Wallet, parte a luglio il portafoglio digitale
News to go
Caro vacanze, partirà meno della metà degli italiani
News to go
Addio codice a barre, dal 2027 lascia il posto ai QR code
News to go
Ue, Meloni: "Su nomine mancanza rispetto verso cittadini europei"
Traffico di anabolizzanti, 7 arresti e perquisizioni
News to go
Nomine Ue, negoziatori: accordo per Costa, Kallas e von der Leyen


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza