Myanmar: Floods in Myitkyina cause mass evacuations

2 July 2024_ Due to heavy rains, the level of the Ayeyarwady river in Myitkyina, Kachin State, exceeded the warning level, reaching 1368 centimetres. Local authorities, including the army, police and fire brigade, are conducting relief operations to evacuate residents of the affected areas. 30 temporary reception centers have been set up in schools and monasteries to house displaced people. The head of the Kachin State government, U Khet Htein Nan, coordinated the relief operations and visited the affected areas to monitor the situation. Moi.gov.mm reports it. Authorities continue to monitor river levels and provide assistance to evacuated families.