Myanmar: Floods in Pegu cause mass evacuations

30 July 2024_ Due to heavy rains and rising levels of the Pegu River, 27 temporary evacuation centers have been opened in Pegu District, Myanmar, to accommodate more than 25,000 flood-affected people. Local authorities reported that 13 neighborhoods and some villages were severely affected, with thousands of families forced to leave their homes. The regional government is providing food assistance and logistical support to ensure refugees have access to food and clean water. The region's Prime Minister, U Myo Swe Win, visited evacuation centers to monitor relief operations and ensure basic needs are met, news-eleven.com reported. Floods in Pegu district, known for its agriculture and water resources, highlight the region's vulnerability to extreme climate events.