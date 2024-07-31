Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:12
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Floods in Pegu cause mass evacuations

30 July 2024_ Due to heavy rains and rising levels of the Pegu River, 27 temporary evacuation centers have been opened in Pegu District, Myanmar, to...

Myanmar: Floods in Pegu cause mass evacuations
31 luglio 2024 | 12.35
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

30 July 2024_ Due to heavy rains and rising levels of the Pegu River, 27 temporary evacuation centers have been opened in Pegu District, Myanmar, to accommodate more than 25,000 flood-affected people. Local authorities reported that 13 neighborhoods and some villages were severely affected, with thousands of families forced to leave their homes. The regional government is providing food assistance and logistical support to ensure refugees have access to food and clean water. The region's Prime Minister, U Myo Swe Win, visited evacuation centers to monitor relief operations and ensure basic needs are met, news-eleven.com reported. Floods in Pegu district, known for its agriculture and water resources, highlight the region's vulnerability to extreme climate events.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
clean water cibo food water resources
Vedi anche
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza