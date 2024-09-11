Myanmar: Floods in Tachileik due to rising Mae Sai River

September 10, 2024_ Tachileik, a city located on the border between Myanmar and Thailand, is facing flooding due to the rising Mae Sai River. The flooding began on the morning of September 10, 2024, causing power outages and communication problems. Residents report that the waters have reached alarming levels, exceeding the warning level by three inches. Local authorities warn that the flooding could increase further in the coming days, urging citizens to exercise caution. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Tachileik is a major trade transit point between Myanmar and Thailand, and the flooding could have a significant impact on daily life and the local economy.