Myanmar: Floods Kill 268, Govt Aid Affected Families

September 18, 2024_ Floods in Myanmar have killed 268 people, with 88 missing, as heavy rains hit several regions, including the capital Naypyidaw. The government has announced financial support of 8 million kyats (about $5,000) for the families of the victims, with further aid planned by local authorities. The floods have damaged infrastructure, homes and schools in 56 districts, creating an emergency situation for affected communities. The National Disaster Management Committee said it will continue to provide assistance based on the needs of those affected. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Floods in Myanmar are a recurring phenomenon, often exacerbated by extreme weather conditions and water management.