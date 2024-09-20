Myanmar: Food poisoning alert in flood relief camps

September 19, 2024_ Myanmar authorities have appealed for donations of fresh food to relief camps, due to the risk of food poisoning. Recent floods have forced many people to take refuge in these camps, where donated food is not always safe to eat. The National Committee for Natural Hazard Management has warned that preserved food can lead to illnesses and health complications. It is recommended to donate rice, oil, salt, legumes and fresh meat to ensure food safety. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Floods have hit several regions of Myanmar, causing serious damage and putting the health of refugees in the camps at risk.