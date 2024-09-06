Myanmar: Foreign Minister meets with UN Humanitarian Coordinator

05 September 2024_ Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs U Than Swe met yesterday in Nay Pyi Taw with Marcoluigi Corsi, the acting United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator. During the meeting, issues related to existing and future cooperation between the Government of Myanmar and the United Nations agencies were discussed. Senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present, underlining the importance of dialogue between the institutions. This meeting represents a significant step in strengthening ties between Myanmar and the United Nations in a context of growing humanitarian need. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar is responsible for the country's foreign policy and management of international relations.