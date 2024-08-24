Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Myanmar: Fuel supplies surge as tankers arrive
August 24, 2024_ Myanmar is ramping up fuel supplies with tankers arriving at Yangon Port and surrounding areas. Six tankers are currently waiting to unload more than 70,000 tonnes of diesel and 110,000 tonnes of jet fuel, according to the Fuel Supply Supervision Committee. The government is also planning for the continued arrival of ships to ensure smooth distribution of fuel across the country, despite recent logistical difficulties due to incessant rains. The situation has led to improved fuel availability at retail outlets, reducing queues and shortages, news-eleven.com reported. Authorities are closely monitoring the distribution to ensure supplies reach even the most remote areas of the country.

