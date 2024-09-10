Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 10 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Government and ICRC meet to improve humanitarian assistance
09 September 2024_ The Government of Myanmar met with a delegation from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to discuss the effectiveness of humanitarian assistance in the country. The meeting focused on ensuring that aid actually reaches those in need and avoids being diverted to inappropriate organizations. Cooperation with relevant ministries and ensuring operations are in line with international standards were also discussed. The meeting was attended by senior government officials and representatives of the ICRC, as reported by news-eleven.com. The ICRC is an international humanitarian organization that works to protect and assist victims of conflict and violence, operating in different areas of the world, including Myanmar.

