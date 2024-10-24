Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 24 Ottobre 2024
Myanmar: Government and UNFPA collaborate on humanitarian assistance

23 October 2024_ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs U Lwin Oo met with Ms Shoko Yasuda (Arakaki), Director of the Humanitarian Response Division of...

Myanmar: Government and UNFPA collaborate on humanitarian assistance
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.26
Redazione Adnkronos
23 October 2024_ Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs U Lwin Oo met with Ms Shoko Yasuda (Arakaki), Director of the Humanitarian Response Division of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nay Pyi Taw. During the meeting, ongoing collaborations between the Government of Myanmar and UNFPA, as well as future plans, were discussed. In addition, Deputy Minister of Social Welfare, Relief and Rehabilitation U Soe Kyi had a similar meeting with Yasuda, focusing on a work plan to assist vulnerable families in flood-affected regions. Both sides exchanged views on humanitarian aid and future cooperation, as reported by gnlm.com.mm. UNFPA is a United Nations agency that focuses on reproductive health and human rights, with a special focus on women and youth.

