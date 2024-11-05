Myanmar: Government attends major summits in China

November 5, 2024_ Today, Myanmar's National Administrative Council (NASC) Chairman Min Aung Hlaing left Naypyidaw to attend several summits in China. The delegation, led by Min Aung Hlaing, will attend the 8th Greater Mekong Subregion (GMS) Summit, the 10th Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) Summit, and the 11th Cambodia-Laos-Myanmar-Vietnam Cooperation (CLMV) Summit. During the trip, the delegation will also meet with Chinese government officials and visit significant places in China, news-eleven.com reported. These summits aim to strengthen economic and political cooperation among countries in the region, promoting closer ties between governments and people.