Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 02 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 13:04
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Government denounces foreign support for armed groups

01 August 2024_ The government of Myanmar has denounced the support of some foreign countries for armed groups and organizations, providing them with...

Myanmar: Government denounces foreign support for armed groups
02 agosto 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

01 August 2024_ The government of Myanmar has denounced the support of some foreign countries for armed groups and organizations, providing them with weapons, money and technology. During a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council, army commander Min Aung Hlaing said that such aid was aimed at prolonging the conflict in the country. Furthermore, he underlined that the government is working to ensure peace and stability by collaborating with political parties and armed ethnic groups. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Myanmar is currently in a situation of armed conflict, with different ethnic groups fighting for autonomy and rights, further complicating the peace process in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
at prolonging Birmania conflict in the country is working
Vedi anche
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso
News to go
Treni, si rischia agosto a rallentatore
News to go
Siccità, Coldiretti: "Allarme miele, senza fioriture alveari alla fame"
News to go
Toti, da procura Genova parere positivo a revoca domiciliari
News to go
Vacanze vicino casa, 1 italiano su 3 resta nella propria regione
Libano, preoccupazione per il contingente italiano: oltre 1000 i soldati nella missione Unifil
News to go
Toti, procura di Genova chiede giudizio immediato
News to go
Ucraina, da Usa nuovo pacchetto di aiuti militari per sicurezza e difesa


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza