Myanmar: Government denounces foreign support for armed groups

01 August 2024_ The government of Myanmar has denounced the support of some foreign countries for armed groups and organizations, providing them with weapons, money and technology. During a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council, army commander Min Aung Hlaing said that such aid was aimed at prolonging the conflict in the country. Furthermore, he underlined that the government is working to ensure peace and stability by collaborating with political parties and armed ethnic groups. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Myanmar is currently in a situation of armed conflict, with different ethnic groups fighting for autonomy and rights, further complicating the peace process in the country.