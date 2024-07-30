Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 30 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:32
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Government discusses economic development and education at meeting in Naypyidaw

July 30, 2024_ The Union Government of Myanmar held a meeting in Naypyidaw, chaired by Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, to discuss economic...

Myanmar: Government discusses economic development and education at meeting in Naypyidaw
30 luglio 2024 | 12.09
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ The Union Government of Myanmar held a meeting in Naypyidaw, chaired by Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, to discuss economic development strategies and education policies for the 2024-2025 budget. During the meeting, members of the government and heads of the regions participated via video conference, highlighting the importance of cooperation between different authorities. The Prime Minister stressed the need to improve the country's economy, education, health and justice, to ensure sustainable progress. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The Government of Myanmar is trying to address the country's economic and social challenges by promoting initiatives to improve the quality of life of citizens.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
education at meeting education Naypyidaw The Union Government of Myanmar held
Vedi anche
News to go
Autovelox irregolari, sequestri in tutta Italia
News to go
Italia-Cina, Meloni: "Con Xi confronto franco e trasparente"
News to go
Caldo non dà tregua, anticiclone infiamma l'Italia
News to go
Ue, pressione fiscale in leggero calo
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza