Myanmar: Government discusses economic development and education at meeting in Naypyidaw

July 30, 2024_ The Union Government of Myanmar held a meeting in Naypyidaw, chaired by Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing, to discuss economic development strategies and education policies for the 2024-2025 budget. During the meeting, members of the government and heads of the regions participated via video conference, highlighting the importance of cooperation between different authorities. The Prime Minister stressed the need to improve the country's economy, education, health and justice, to ensure sustainable progress. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. The Government of Myanmar is trying to address the country's economic and social challenges by promoting initiatives to improve the quality of life of citizens.