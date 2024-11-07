Cerca nel sito
 
Myanmar: Government meets with employees' families in Kunming

November 6, 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing met with families of employees of the military government office in Kunming, China. During...

Myanmar: Government meets with employees' families in Kunming
November 6, 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing met with families of employees of the military government office in Kunming, China. During the meeting, the duties and responsibilities of government officials, as well as the experiences of students in training, were discussed. Min Aung Hlaing stressed the importance of cooperation between officials and the need to maintain good diplomatic relations to promote economic development. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. This meeting comes amid a period of political transition in Myanmar, where the military government is seeking to establish stronger relations with China.

