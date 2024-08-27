Myanmar: Government Promotes Education, Teacher Dialogue in Mandalay

August 27, 2024_ Myanmar Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing visited Mandalay Degree College to meet with teachers and students, highlighting the importance of education in the country. During the meeting, the progress and needs of the education sector were discussed, with a focus on teacher training and resources needed to improve the quality of teaching. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction with the dialogue with education personnel and reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the education system despite political and social challenges. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. Mandalay Degree College is an important educational institution in the Mandalay region, which plays a crucial role in training future educators and professionals.