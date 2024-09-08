Myanmar: Government Promotes Education to Fight Illiteracy

September 7, 2024_ Myanmar's literacy rate is 92%, but many students drop out after primary school. To address this, the government is implementing a 30-year long-term Education Development Plan, which aims to make school education compulsory and improve educational standards. In addition, annual literacy campaigns are organized, especially in rural areas, to ensure learning opportunities for all. These initiatives are crucial to the country's development and to reducing the illiteracy rate. The news is reported by gnlm.com.mm. Literacy campaigns in Myanmar focus on reading, writing and arithmetic, and have been recognized internationally with awards from UNESCO.