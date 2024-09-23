Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Government supports flood victims with aid and reconstruction

September 23, 2024_ Myanmar Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing visited a relief camp in Pyinmana to meet and support people affected by...

Myanmar: Government supports flood victims with aid and reconstruction
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 23, 2024_ Myanmar Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing visited a relief camp in Pyinmana to meet and support people affected by the recent floods. During the meeting, he promised that the government will work to restore the original conditions and provide assistance for the reconstruction of the damaged areas. The floods have caused heavy losses, with over 38 victims and thousands of homes destroyed, particularly affecting rural communities that depend on agriculture. The situation is critical, with significant damage to crops and livestock, but the government has assured that it will provide support for the recovery. The source of this information is mdn.gov.mm. The government is currently working to ensure that the food and housing needs of the affected people are met, while further interventions for agricultural recovery are planned.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
is currently working housing needs agricultural recovery Pyinmana to meet
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza