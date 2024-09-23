Myanmar: Government supports flood victims with aid and reconstruction

September 23, 2024_ Myanmar Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing visited a relief camp in Pyinmana to meet and support people affected by the recent floods. During the meeting, he promised that the government will work to restore the original conditions and provide assistance for the reconstruction of the damaged areas. The floods have caused heavy losses, with over 38 victims and thousands of homes destroyed, particularly affecting rural communities that depend on agriculture. The situation is critical, with significant damage to crops and livestock, but the government has assured that it will provide support for the recovery. The source of this information is mdn.gov.mm. The government is currently working to ensure that the food and housing needs of the affected people are met, while further interventions for agricultural recovery are planned.