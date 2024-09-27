Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 27 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Government urges armed groups to resolve political disputes peacefully

September 26, 2024_ The government of Myanmar has called on ethnic armed groups and the People's Defense Forces to abandon violence and engage in...

27 settembre 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
September 26, 2024_ The government of Myanmar has called on ethnic armed groups and the People's Defense Forces to abandon violence and engage in political dialogue to resolve disputes. This initiative aims to promote lasting peace and development in the country, in response to the loss and suffering caused by armed conflict. The government has stressed the importance of addressing political issues through peaceful means, rather than resorting to violence. The news was reported by news-eleven.com. Myanmar is currently preparing for a major election, with voter registration set to begin on October 1, 2024, as the country seeks to establish a democratic government after years of conflict and instability.

