October 09, 2024_ The Myanmar government has said it will return power after the elections, Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing said during a meeting in Yangon. The leader stressed the importance of a transparent electoral process and said the government is working to ensure the success of this goal. He also highlighted the need for cooperation between local authorities and security forces to maintain stability and security in the country. The news is reported by news-eleven.com. Myanmar, known for its complex political situation, has seen increased tensions and security challenges in recent years, making dialogue between different government entities and the population crucial.