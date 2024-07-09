Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:14
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Health inspections in Yangon to prevent epidemics

8 July 2024_ Myanmar's Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Thet Khaing Win, conducted an inspection in Yangon together with the Prime Minister of Yangon...

Myanmar: Health inspections in Yangon to prevent epidemics
09 luglio 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

8 July 2024_ Myanmar's Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Thet Khaing Win, conducted an inspection in Yangon together with the Prime Minister of Yangon Region, U Soe Thein, and other officials. The visit covered the San Pya Garden market and a high school, where water distribution systems and hygienic conditions were checked. Bars of soap and hand sanitizer were distributed, and information posters to prevent acute diarrhea were put up. According to mdn.gov.mm, the Minister also met with hospital directors and public health officials to discuss epidemic control measures. The meeting resulted in the delivery of 40 drums of chlorine and 500,000 water purification tablets to the Yangon City Development Committee.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Myanmar's Minister of Health put up distribution systems Rangoon
Vedi anche
News to go
Bonus colonnine, al via le prenotazioni: cosa c’è da sapere
News to go
Quarta ondata di caldo africano sull'Italia, le previsioni
News to go
Elezioni Francia, il day after: cosa succede ora?
News to go
Caro voli per Sardegna e Sicilia
News to go
Estate 2024, dove andranno gli italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo ed emicrania, c'è un legame
News to go
Covid, casi in leggero aumento in Italia
News to go
Lavoro, a maggio calo dopo 3 mesi crescita: -17mila occupati
News to go
Granchio blu, "danni per 100 milioni di euro ai pescatori"
Meloni: "Sicurezza non è un costo, ma diritto di ogni lavoratore"
News to go
Emergenza ospedali, il 91% dei medici in ferie
Sangiuliano: "I musei italiani sono cresciuti per qualità dell'offerta" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza