Myanmar: Health inspections in Yangon to prevent epidemics

8 July 2024_ Myanmar's Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Thet Khaing Win, conducted an inspection in Yangon together with the Prime Minister of Yangon Region, U Soe Thein, and other officials. The visit covered the San Pya Garden market and a high school, where water distribution systems and hygienic conditions were checked. Bars of soap and hand sanitizer were distributed, and information posters to prevent acute diarrhea were put up. According to mdn.gov.mm, the Minister also met with hospital directors and public health officials to discuss epidemic control measures. The meeting resulted in the delivery of 40 drums of chlorine and 500,000 water purification tablets to the Yangon City Development Committee.