Martedì 24 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Humanitarian aid arriving for flood-hit areas in Taungoo

September 24, 2024_ Authorities in Taungoo, Bago region, have been instructed to coordinate the arrival of humanitarian aid in flood-affected areas....

24 settembre 2024 | 12.20
Redazione Adnkronos
September 24, 2024_ Authorities in Taungoo, Bago region, have been instructed to coordinate the arrival of humanitarian aid in flood-affected areas. However, it is noted that donors must follow specific procedures to avoid health problems related to poorly preserved food. Security forces confirmed that there were no bans on providing assistance, contrary to what was reported by unofficial media. Relief operations also involve several organizations and armed forces, which are working together to ensure an effective emergency response. The news comes from mdn.gov.mm, which highlights the importance of cooperation between local authorities and donors to address the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

