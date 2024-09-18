Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Humanitarian aid from India for flood victims

17 September 2024_ India has sent humanitarian aid to Myanmar for areas affected by floods following Typhoon Yagi in the South China Sea. The aid...

18 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 September 2024_ India has sent humanitarian aid to Myanmar for areas affected by floods following Typhoon Yagi in the South China Sea. The aid includes food, clothes, relief items and medicines, transported by Indian military aircraft, and was received at Naypyidaw International Airport. During the handover ceremony, the Indian diplomat to Myanmar attended the event along with the Minister of State for Management. In addition, the Indian Navy has scheduled additional aid shipments to Yangon, while the Myanmar government has said it is committed to ensuring rapid response for the affected people. This was reported by news-eleven.com. The aid is part of a larger initiative to support vulnerable communities in Myanmar, a country that has faced severe humanitarian challenges in recent years.

