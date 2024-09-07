Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Myanmar: Humanitarian emergency due to floods and storms
07 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
07 September 2024_ Some 562,000 people in Myanmar are facing severe flooding and storms, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported on 5 September. IOM has appealed for US$13.3 million for humanitarian assistance, highlighting the urgent need for aid for vulnerable populations. Recent torrential rains have caused the destruction of homes and essential infrastructure, exacerbating an existing crisis. The situation is particularly critical in affected areas, where families have been forced to evacuate. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. Myanmar is facing one of its worst humanitarian crises in recent years, exacerbated by internal conflict and political instability.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
people in Myanmar Birmania been forced flooding
