Myanmar: ICRC launches appeal for humanitarian assistance in Myanmar

13 September 2024_ The ICRC (International Committee of the Red Cross) has launched an urgent appeal to increase humanitarian assistance in Myanmar, where the situation continues to deteriorate. The organization has highlighted the need to provide support to millions of people affected by conflict and food crises. The program includes sending essential aid, including food and health care, to address the growing needs of the population. The source of this news is shannews.org. The ICRC has already launched operations in several regions of Myanmar, trying to respond to the urgent needs of vulnerable groups, including displaced people and families in difficulty.