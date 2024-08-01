Myanmar: Increase in casualties and destruction due to armed violence from 2021 to 2024

01 August 2024_ Between 1 February 2021 and 27 July 2024, armed violence in Myanmar claimed the lives of 84 monks and 7,284 citizens and public officials, with the destruction of 10,930 key buildings. General Min Aung Hlaing, commander of the armed forces and acting president, provided this information during a meeting of the National Defense and Security Council. The situation is worsened by armed ethnic groups who continue to fight, undermining the stability of the country. The source of this information is news-eleven.com. The crisis in Myanmar is the result of a military coup in 2021, which led to a prolonged conflict and serious human rights violations.