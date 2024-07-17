Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:22
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Increase in refugees due to armed conflicts in southern Shan State

16 July 2024_ Armed conflicts in southern Shan State, Myanmar, have caused an increase in the number of refugees, which rose from 50,000 to 70,000...

Myanmar: Increase in refugees due to armed conflicts in southern Shan State
17 luglio 2024 | 13.03
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

16 July 2024_ Armed conflicts in southern Shan State, Myanmar, have caused an increase in the number of refugees, which rose from 50,000 to 70,000 between May and June. The worst affected areas include Hsihseng, Nyaungshwe and Pinlaung districts. According to the Pa-O Youth Organization (PYO), refugees urgently need food, drinking water and basic healthcare. From January to June 2024, 96 civilians died and 148 were injured due to fighting between the government army, the Pa-O People's Army (PNA), and the Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLA). News-eleven.com reports it. Military operations included 469 airstrikes and over 4,200 bombings, causing significant damage to infrastructure.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
southern Shan State reports it refugees urgently need food Birmania
Vedi anche
News to go
Trasporto pubblico locale, domani sciopero nazionale di 4 ore
News to go
Commercio estero, i dati Istat su export e import
News to go
Metsola rieletta presidente del Parlamento Europeo
News to go
Le monete più forti al mondo
News to go
Trump incoronato da convention, JD Vance candidato vice
News to go
Nautica, Italia leader mondiale nella produzione di Superyacht
News to go
Caldo senza fine, l'afa torna anche al Nord
News to go
Via libera al fondo studio, fino a 25mila euro agli studenti più bravi: a chi spetta
News to go
Attentato Trump, cosa non ha funzionato: Secret service sotto accusa
News to go
Mutui, Abi: tassi al 3,56% a giugno 2024
News to go
Fecondazione assistita, in 10 anni +30% bebè da Pma
News to go
Rc Auto, a maggio prezzo medio +6,8% annuo a 400 euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza