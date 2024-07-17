Myanmar: Increase in refugees due to armed conflicts in southern Shan State

16 July 2024_ Armed conflicts in southern Shan State, Myanmar, have caused an increase in the number of refugees, which rose from 50,000 to 70,000 between May and June. The worst affected areas include Hsihseng, Nyaungshwe and Pinlaung districts. According to the Pa-O Youth Organization (PYO), refugees urgently need food, drinking water and basic healthcare. From January to June 2024, 96 civilians died and 148 were injured due to fighting between the government army, the Pa-O People's Army (PNA), and the Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLA). News-eleven.com reports it. Military operations included 469 airstrikes and over 4,200 bombings, causing significant damage to infrastructure.