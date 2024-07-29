Myanmar: Increase in thefts in Lashio during armed conflicts

July 28, 2024_ In Lashio, northern Shan State, residents are facing an increase in thefts as fighting intensifies the security crisis. Since July 3, thieves have taken advantage of the situation, looting homes and shops abandoned by residents fleeing conflict. Many residents, forced to leave their homes, report theft of valuable goods, including motorcycles and household equipment. The situation has become so serious that residents fear for their safety, as reported by news-eleven.com. Lashio is a strategic city in northern Myanmar, often affected by conflicts between government forces and ethnic armed groups, which have led to increased violence and insecurity in the region.