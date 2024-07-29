Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 29 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:20
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Increase in thefts in Lashio during armed conflicts

July 28, 2024_ In Lashio, northern Shan State, residents are facing an increase in thefts as fighting intensifies the security crisis. Since July 3,...

Myanmar: Increase in thefts in Lashio during armed conflicts
29 luglio 2024 | 12.21
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 28, 2024_ In Lashio, northern Shan State, residents are facing an increase in thefts as fighting intensifies the security crisis. Since July 3, thieves have taken advantage of the situation, looting homes and shops abandoned by residents fleeing conflict. Many residents, forced to leave their homes, report theft of valuable goods, including motorcycles and household equipment. The situation has become so serious that residents fear for their safety, as reported by news-eleven.com. Lashio is a strategic city in northern Myanmar, often affected by conflicts between government forces and ethnic armed groups, which have led to increased violence and insecurity in the region.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
northern Shan State Shan State Lashio security crisis
Vedi anche
News to go
Olimpiadi, oggi terza giornata di Giochi
News to go
Venezuela, Maduro rieletto ma opposizione rivendica la vittoria
News to go
Italia verso estati torride e lunghe 5-6 mesi
News to go
Spighe Verdi 2024, ci sono 6 nuovi ingressi
Ganna, la medaglia d'argento e i complimenti di Mattarella - Video
Olimpiadi
Parigi 2024, Federica Pellegrini: "Ritiro Sinner? Spero si riprenda presto" - Video
Parigi 2024, applausi per Mattarella all'arrivo a Casa Italia - Video
News to go
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, oggi la cerimonia di apertura: città blindata
News to go
Allarme siccità al Centro-Sud: "Tra tre settimane niente acqua per i campi"
News to go
Parigi 2024, attesa per la cerimonia inaugurale: numeri e curiosità
News to go
Direttiva Ue sui rifiuti, Bruxelles mette in mora l'Italia
News to go
Tregua sta per finire, torna il gran caldo


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza