Myanmar: Infrastructure development in Bagan and Nyaung-U villages

25 July 2024_ The Ministry of Rural Development and Planning has started road renovation works in the villages of Bagan and Nyaung-U, with the aim of improving accessibility and promoting tourism. During a visit to the villages, the progress of the works and local needs were examined, with particular attention to the quality of roads and infrastructure. Projects include the construction of concrete roads and maintenance of access roads, to facilitate transportation and trade in the region. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. These efforts aim to enhance the cultural heritage of Bagan, known for its historic temples, and improve the quality of life of local inhabitants.