Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 25 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:06
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Infrastructure development in Bagan and Nyaung-U villages

25 July 2024_ The Ministry of Rural Development and Planning has started road renovation works in the villages of Bagan and Nyaung-U, with the aim of...

Myanmar: Infrastructure development in Bagan and Nyaung-U villages
25 luglio 2024 | 12.39
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

25 July 2024_ The Ministry of Rural Development and Planning has started road renovation works in the villages of Bagan and Nyaung-U, with the aim of improving accessibility and promoting tourism. During a visit to the villages, the progress of the works and local needs were examined, with particular attention to the quality of roads and infrastructure. Projects include the construction of concrete roads and maintenance of access roads, to facilitate transportation and trade in the region. The news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. These efforts aim to enhance the cultural heritage of Bagan, known for its historic temples, and improve the quality of life of local inhabitants.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
strada road road renovation works access roads
Vedi anche
News to go
Mattarella: "Eversivo ogni atto contro la libera informazione"
News to go
Camera approva decreto liste di attesa, è legge
News to go
Harris: "Conosco i tipi come Donald Trump"
News to go
Lavoro, patente a crediti: pronto decreto attuativo
News to go
Elezioni Usa 2024, nomination Kamala Harris sempre più vicina
News to go
Ddl su nomi femminili, retromarcia della Lega
News to go
Turismo, 36 milioni di italiani in vacanza
News to go
Caldo, cavallette e insetti alieni devastano campi e frutteti
News to go
Biden si ritira da corsa alla Casa Bianca, ultime news
News to go
Crosetto: "Ruolo inviato per Fronte Sud a Spagna? Quasi un affronto personale"
News to go
Governance Poll, torna il sondaggio su sindaci e governatori più amati
News to go
A maggio aumentato il debito pubblico italiano


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza