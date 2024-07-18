Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Myanmar: Insurgents attack civilian infrastructure in Mon State
18 luglio 2024 | 12.41
Redazione Adnkronos
July 18, 2024_ PDF insurgents, in collaboration with the KNLA and other pro-terrorism ethnic armed groups, attacked civilian infrastructure in Myanmar. On July 17, they blew up a 10-foot-long and 40-foot-wide reinforced bridge on the Yangon-Mawlamyine Union Highway, near Kayinlayseik village, Thaton Township, Mon State. These attacks aim to destabilize national security and undermine the rule of law, causing severe disruption to regional transportation and trade. Authorities quickly built a temporary bridge to restore the crossing and are speeding up repairs to the destroyed bridge. gnlm.com.mm reports it. These acts are considered war crimes and pose a grave threat to regional peace.

