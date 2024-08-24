Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 24 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Integrated Development Meeting in Kachin State

August 24, 2024_ A coordination meeting was held between the state government and various departments to discuss development strategies in Kachin...

Myanmar: Integrated Development Meeting in Kachin State
24 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 24, 2024_ A coordination meeting was held between the state government and various departments to discuss development strategies in Kachin State, Myanmar. Chief Minister U Khet Htein Nan stressed the importance of collaboration to ensure stability and economic progress in the region. The need to address challenges and implement projects effectively, following the guidelines of the Kachin State Governing Council, was highlighted during the meeting. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. This meeting is an important step in improving living conditions and strengthening governance in Kachin State, which is known for its rich cultural diversity and natural resources.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
This meeting meeting was held meeting convegno
Vedi anche
Naufragio Palermo, il pm: "Solo dopo analisi relitto capiremo cosa è successo" - Video
News to go
"Hamas vuole colpire cittadini israeliani all'estero", la nuova strategia
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, Procura dispone autopsie su vittime
News to go
Elezioni Usa, Kamala Harris accetta la nomination per la presidenza
Ius Scholae, Tajani insiste. Fatelli d'Italia: "No in programma governo"
News to go
Torna il caldo, domani 12 città da bollino giallo: picchi fino a 38 gradi
News to go
Gelato, Germania principale produttore in Ue nel 2023
News to go
Stop rate mutui per meteo estremo: ecco dove
News to go
Naufragio Palermo, proseguono ricerche dispersi: ultime news
News to go
Transizione digitale, imprese a caccia di personale specializzato
News to go
Biden passa il testimone a Harris: "Sarà grande presidente"
News to go
Affonda barca a vela, un morto e 6 dispersi


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza