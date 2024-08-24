Myanmar: Integrated Development Meeting in Kachin State

August 24, 2024_ A coordination meeting was held between the state government and various departments to discuss development strategies in Kachin State, Myanmar. Chief Minister U Khet Htein Nan stressed the importance of collaboration to ensure stability and economic progress in the region. The need to address challenges and implement projects effectively, following the guidelines of the Kachin State Governing Council, was highlighted during the meeting. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. This meeting is an important step in improving living conditions and strengthening governance in Kachin State, which is known for its rich cultural diversity and natural resources.