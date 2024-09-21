Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 21 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:55
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: Interior Minister Visits Karen to Support Flood Victims

September 21, 2024_ Myanmar’s Interior Minister Major General Yar Pyae visited Mawlamyine City, Mon State, to meet with local officials and provide...

Myanmar: Interior Minister Visits Karen to Support Flood Victims
21 settembre 2024 | 12.31
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 21, 2024_ Myanmar’s Interior Minister Major General Yar Pyae visited Mawlamyine City, Mon State, to meet with local officials and provide support to those affected by the recent floods. During his visit, he also attended a meeting to coordinate relief and assistance operations for flood victims, especially in temporary displacement camps in Hpa-An District, Karen State. The Minister distributed relief supplies, including food and relief items, to support affected families. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. The Minister’s visit underscores the Government’s commitment to providing assistance to vulnerable communities and coordinating relief efforts in response to natural disasters.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
visited Mawlamyine City including food During his visit Mon State
Vedi anche
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"
News to go
Meloni: "Illustrato a Starmer modello Albania, no timori per soluzioni nuove"
News to go
Open Arms, Procura chiede 6 anni per Salvini


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza