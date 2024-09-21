Myanmar: Interior Minister Visits Karen to Support Flood Victims

September 21, 2024_ Myanmar’s Interior Minister Major General Yar Pyae visited Mawlamyine City, Mon State, to meet with local officials and provide support to those affected by the recent floods. During his visit, he also attended a meeting to coordinate relief and assistance operations for flood victims, especially in temporary displacement camps in Hpa-An District, Karen State. The Minister distributed relief supplies, including food and relief items, to support affected families. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. The Minister’s visit underscores the Government’s commitment to providing assistance to vulnerable communities and coordinating relief efforts in response to natural disasters.