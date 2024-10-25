Myanmar: ITEC Programme 60th Anniversary Celebration with Prime Minister

24 October 2024_ A ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of India’s Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme was held in Naypyidaw today, attended by Prime Minister Min Aung Hlaing. At the event, Indian Foreign Minister H.E. Mr. Abhay Thakur highlighted the importance of the programme in developing human capacity in Myanmar. The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for India’s support, highlighting the crucial role of such cooperation in the country’s economic progress. The ceremony also included cultural performances and experience-sharing by former participants of the programme. This was reported by moi.gov.mm. The ITEC programme, which was started in 1964, has helped train over 200,000 civil servants in various sectors, strengthening ties between India and Myanmar.