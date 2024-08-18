Myanmar: Kachin government promotes food security through agriculture

August 17, 2024_ The Kachin State government has launched initiatives to ensure food security in the region, focusing on rice cultivation. Chief Minister U Khet Htein Nan inspected the progress of rice cultivation in Mohnyin District, encouraging cooperation between farmers and local authorities. Development needs of rural communities, including education and health, were also discussed during the visits. The source of this information is moi.gov.mm. The government is working to improve farmers' livelihoods and promote sustainable agricultural practices in the region, which is known for its cultural diversity and natural resources.