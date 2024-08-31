Myanmar: Kayah Cabinet Meeting for Regional Development

August 31, 2024_ Prime Minister of the State Administrative Council, Min Aung Hlaing, met with members of the Kayah Regional Government today to discuss issues related to regional development. During the meeting, data and information on agricultural activities and production conditions in the region were presented. The Prime Minister stressed the importance of improving the quality of agricultural products for export and discussed the need to ensure local food security. This news was reported by mdn.gov.mm. This meeting is part of a broader context of reform and economic development in Myanmar, a country that is facing significant challenges in the agricultural sector and governance.