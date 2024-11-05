Myanmar: KIA, government forces clash cause casualties

04 November 2024_ Recent clashes between the Kachin Liberation Army (KIA) and government forces in Myanmar have led to the deaths of at least 86 people. The clashes have intensified in the Kachin region, where the KIA has conducted operations against the Burmese armed forces. The violence has also affected local communities, with an increase in tensions and civilian casualties. The situation remains critical, with the population living in conditions of insecurity and fear. The news was reported by shannews.org. The KIA is an armed ethnic group fighting for the autonomy of the Kachin region, historically marked by conflicts between government forces and ethnic minorities.