Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Sabato 07 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:36
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

Myanmar: KNDF, government forces clash cause casualties

06 September 2024_ Recent clashes between the Karen National Defense Force (KNDF) armed group and government forces in Myanmar have led to the deaths...

Myanmar: KNDF, government forces clash cause casualties
07 settembre 2024 | 12.16
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

06 September 2024_ Recent clashes between the Karen National Defense Force (KNDF) armed group and government forces in Myanmar have led to the deaths of at least 120 people. The clashes have intensified in the Kayah region, where the KNDF is trying to resist the government's military offensive. The violence has raised concerns about growing instability in the region, already marked by ethnic conflict and political tensions. The news was reported by shannews.org. The KNDF is an ethnic advocacy group fighting for autonomy for the Karen people, one of several ethnic minorities in Myanmar, and the current situation highlights the persistent challenges in the country following the 2021 coup.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
government forces in Myanmar Birmania country following current situation highlights
Vedi anche
News to go
Volotea, aumento di capitale e nuove rotte: tutte le novità
News to go
Meloni: "Pensioni minime sono una nostra priorità"
News to go
Papa Francesco affronta il viaggio più lungo: 4 Stati in due continenti
News to go
Scuola, allarme sindacati: "Autorizzato solo il 70% dei posti vacanti"
News to go
Lavoro, Istat: tasso disoccupazione scende al 6,5%
News to go
Vacanze, ultimo weekend di controesodo
News to go
Frana nel casertano, continuano le ricerche di madre e figlio
News to go
Blue Economy, Italia sempre più leader globale con oltre 7.500 km di costa
News to go
Caldo, Roma e Latina oggi da bollino rosso
News to go
Ius scholae, Tajani: "Governo non corre rischi"
News to go
Naufragio Bayesian, comandante indagato
News to go
Carta dedicata a te, tutte le info


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza