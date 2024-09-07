Myanmar: KNDF, government forces clash cause casualties

06 September 2024_ Recent clashes between the Karen National Defense Force (KNDF) armed group and government forces in Myanmar have led to the deaths of at least 120 people. The clashes have intensified in the Kayah region, where the KNDF is trying to resist the government's military offensive. The violence has raised concerns about growing instability in the region, already marked by ethnic conflict and political tensions. The news was reported by shannews.org. The KNDF is an ethnic advocacy group fighting for autonomy for the Karen people, one of several ethnic minorities in Myanmar, and the current situation highlights the persistent challenges in the country following the 2021 coup.