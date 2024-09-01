Myanmar: Launch of Library Development and Reading Promotion Campaign

August 31, 2024_ The launching ceremony of the “Library Development and Promotion of Reading Habits” campaign was held yesterday in Minbu Township, Magway Region. During the event, Minister of Information U Maung Maung Ohn emphasized the importance of reading for social progress and announced the donation of K3 million and numerous books to local libraries. In addition, devices were delivered to schools and regional development programs were discussed with local elders. The news was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The campaign aims to improve access to knowledge and promote a culture of reading among Myanmar citizens.