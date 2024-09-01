Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 01 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:47
Myanmar: Launch of Library Development and Reading Promotion Campaign



Myanmar: Launch of Library Development and Reading Promotion Campaign
01 settembre 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ The launching ceremony of the “Library Development and Promotion of Reading Habits” campaign was held yesterday in Minbu Township, Magway Region. During the event, Minister of Information U Maung Maung Ohn emphasized the importance of reading for social progress and announced the donation of K3 million and numerous books to local libraries. In addition, devices were delivered to schools and regional development programs were discussed with local elders. The news was reported by gnlm.com.mm. The campaign aims to improve access to knowledge and promote a culture of reading among Myanmar citizens.

