Myanmar: Leader of Shan resistance movement dies

11 July 2024_ The leader of the Shan resistance movement, known as Sao Khun Hseng, died at the age of 33. His death occurred following a long illness. Sao Khun Hseng was a leading figure in the struggle for autonomy in the Shan region, located in northeastern Myanmar. His death represents a significant loss for the local resistance movement. The website shannews.org reports it. Sao Khun Hseng had been active in the movement since 1983 and had held leadership roles in several resistance organizations.